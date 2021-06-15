New Haven Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thorn Street Tuesday night, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The mayor said a 21-year-old man was shot and killed near Columbus Avenue in the Hill neighborhood.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Elicker.

The news come as New Haven and the towns surrounding it are bringing their police departments together to help combat a recent rise in violent crime.

In a statement, the mayor said he is working with regional partners and across city government to combat the trend of increased violence.

"The work is not easy, but we’re taking a multi-pronged, city-wide approach to combating the violence," he said.

Elicker said the state of Connecticut saw a 30% increase in homicides in 2020.

Police were at the scene investigating late into the night.