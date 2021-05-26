New Haven Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday.

The mayor's office confirmed the fatal shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

“Cities across the country are experiencing a rise in homicides, and New Haven is no different,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I’m working everyday with Chief Dominguez to ensure we’re deploying every possible resource to keep our community safe. Initiatives like the shooting task force partners with surrounding communities to share intelligence, and Project Longevity and Project Safe Neighborhoods are working to keep returning citizens out of trouble. We’re also engaging in a full court press to get services to those most in need, particularly our re-entry population—which is why we opened our re-entry center earlier this year. Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene tonight and I’m working day and night to ensure our city is safe for each and every resident.”

NBC Connecticut has reached out to New Haven police for more information. No other details were immediately available.