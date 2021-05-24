New Haven Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run

New Haven police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in their city Saturday night.

Police said the victim, 66-year-old Gerardo Reboseno-Pacheco, was hit by a car on Grand Avenue near the intersection with Maltby Place just before 10 p.m. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver left before officers arrived, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.