New Haven Police Investigate Fatal Hit-And-Run

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in New Haven.

Officers received several 911 calls about a woman who had been hit by a car on Whalley Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The incident happened between Davis Street and Anthony Street.

The 68-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been struck by one or more vehicles that left the scene, according to police. Police have not released the woman's identity.

A bumper from one of the vehicles and additional evidence was left behind at the scene, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call New Haven detectives at (203) 946-6304.

