New Haven Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

New Haven Police are asking for the public's help after getting reports of a person shot just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of 46 Foxon Street. Police say a 28-year-old male was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Major Crimes and the Bureau of Identification also responded to the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be texted. Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES)