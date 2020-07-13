New Haven Police Investigate Several Shootings Since Sunday

New Haven Police are investigating several shootings since Sunday morning and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

A 27-year-old Hamden man was shot early Monday morning.

Police said he walked into the emergency department at the Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael campus at 12:55 a.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

He told investigators he was shot on Shelton Avenue near Read Street, according to police.

A short time later, a 29-year-old New Haven man who has a pistol permit called 911 to report he had shot his handgun during an attempted robbery at Shelton Avenue and Read Street.

He is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Two New Haven men were shot at 11:55 p.m. Sunday outside a home on Greenwich Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man who was shot in the chest and a 26-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso and drove himself to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said several houses and parked vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Detectives believe several gunmen fled in a white car that matches the description of an unoccupied vehicle found just before 2 a.m. Monday when firefighters extinguished a suspicious auto fire on Huntington Road.

Police said a 41-year-old East Haven man was shot in the side of his torso around 10:16 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency responders found him in a rear parking lot of Blake Rink at 1070 State St. and investigators believe he was shot and robbed.

The victim is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A woman was shot in the leg at a New Haven hotel early Sunday morning.

Police said the woman was shot at 1:52 a.m. at a hotel at 45 Pond Lily Avenue and the injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with

information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.