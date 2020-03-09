new haven

New Haven Police Investigate Shooting

New Haven police are investigating a shooting in the city’s West Rock neighborhood Monday.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Level and Lodge streets this afternoon. Around 3 p.m., 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The victim was shot in the foot and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.  Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

