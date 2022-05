New Haven Police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday morning.

Around 11:28 a.m., officials said they located a 37-year-old man from Hamden suffering from gunshot wounds on Webster Street, between Dixwell Avenue and Josh Daniels Place.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigate Services Division at 203-964-6304.