New Haven Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting

An investigation is underway after three men were shot in New Haven Thursday.

Police were dispatched after multiple 911 calls of gunfire and people shot on Cedar Hill Avenue and Grace Street around 6:00 p.m.

When crews arrived to the area, they located two gunshot victims. At the hospital, a third gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle.

Investigators say the three men are 25, 29, and 30-years-old.

Officials said the three gunshot victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.