New Haven Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings

New Haven police are investigating two shootings in the city in the last two days.

Police said the first happened on Downing Street, between Peck and Lombard streets, around 2 p.m. Thursday. The victim, a 19-year-old West Haven Man, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The second happened just after noon on Friday on Valley Street, between Mountain and East Ramsdell street. A 22-year-old New Haven man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he is listed in stable condition.

Any witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304, or the anonymous tips line at 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

No other details were immediately available.

New Haven and some other surrounding towns and cities have seen an uptick in violent crime. In response, they have created a joint shooting task force that includes officers from local, state and federal agencies.