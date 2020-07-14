new haven

New Haven Police Investigate Two Shootings

New Haven Police responded to a shooting on Munson Street near the Sherman Parkway in the Dixwell neighborhood Tuesday evening.

New Haven police are investigating two shootings in the city Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the first at a home on Munson Street around 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No other details were immediately available.

New Haven police respond to a shooting on Ferry Street in the city's Fair Haven neighborhood Tuesday.

Just after 7 p.m. officers were called to another shooting on Ferry Street near Fox Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. One person was taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This comes a day after New Haven police detailed their concerns about an increase in gun violence in the city.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

