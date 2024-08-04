New Haven police investigating 15th non-fatal shooting since mid-July

One person was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Sunday.

New Haven police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Orchard Street and Henry Street just after 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

NHPD on scene with a shooting victim at Orchard Street/Henry Street. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) August 4, 2024

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Injuries for the shooting are not considered to be life-threatening. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) August 4, 2024

Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

Sunday's non-fatal shooting in New Haven is one of more than a dozen such incidents to occur within city limits since mid-July.

The New Haven Police Department's X page indicates that officers responded to at least 15 non-fatal shootings involving a total of 19 gunshot victims between July 13 and Aug. 4 — an average of one shooting every 36 hours.

This comes amid a 14% increase in non-fatal gunshot injuries in New Haven compared to this time last year, according to the most recent crime data released by the department.

However, the data also show that, as of July 21, New Haven police have responded to 39% fewer incidents of shots fired in 2024 than in 2023.