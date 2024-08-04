New Haven

New Haven police investigating 15th non-fatal shooting since mid-July

By Cat Murphy

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

One person was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Sunday.

New Haven police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Orchard Street and Henry Street just after 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

Sunday's non-fatal shooting in New Haven is one of more than a dozen such incidents to occur within city limits since mid-July.

Local

Avon 58 mins ago

18-year-old injured after falling from cliff in Avon

East Hartford 1 hour ago

Large crowds come out to bounce house park in East Hartford

The New Haven Police Department's X page indicates that officers responded to at least 15 non-fatal shootings involving a total of 19 gunshot victims between July 13 and Aug. 4 — an average of one shooting every 36 hours.

This comes amid a 14% increase in non-fatal gunshot injuries in New Haven compared to this time last year, according to the most recent crime data released by the department.

However, the data also show that, as of July 21, New Haven police have responded to 39% fewer incidents of shots fired in 2024 than in 2023.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us