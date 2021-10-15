New Haven Police Investigating After Man Was Found Shot

New Haven police are currently investigating after receiving a shotspotter alert.

According to officials, at around 12:02 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers received a 911 call regarding gunfire on Whalley Avenue between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers responded to the location and a found 42-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by the gunfire. The victim was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

New Haven Police Major Crimes Detectives and the Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and the investigating is still ongoing.

Police as that anyone with further information to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Anonymous callers may leave a comment by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or by texting NHPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).