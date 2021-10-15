new haven police

New Haven Police Investigating After Man Was Found Shot

By Caroline LeCour

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

New Haven police are currently investigating after receiving a shotspotter alert.

According to officials, at around 12:02 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers received a 911 call regarding gunfire on Whalley Avenue between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Officers responded to the location and a found 42-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by the gunfire. The victim was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

New Haven Police Major Crimes Detectives and the Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and the investigating is still ongoing.

Local

Plainville 15 mins ago

Suspect in Plainville Robbery Taken Into Custody at Newington Motel

Stamford 3 hours ago

Stamford Woman in ICU After Being Struck By Car

Police as that anyone with further information to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Anonymous callers may leave a comment by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or by texting NHPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This article tagged under:

new haven policeongoing investigationgunfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us