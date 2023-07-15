new haven

New Haven Police investigating deadly stabbing

By Andrew Masse

Police in New Haven are looking into what led up to a stabbing Saturday that left a man dead.

According to New Haven Police Captain Rose Dell, officers received several 911 calls just after 1:30 p.m. about an unresponsive man suffering from at least one stab wound at the corner of Lloyd and Exchange Streets.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Robert Franklin of New Haven, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dell noted that detectives are continuing to follow up on leads and are conducting interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding Franklin's death.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call New Haven investigators at 203-946-6304.

