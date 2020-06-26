New Haven Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

New Haven police are asking for the public's help after an overnight shooting in New Haven Thursday.

According to officials, police and fire responded to a report of people shot outside of a Valley Street residence just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found two gunshot victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

"Ambulances transported a 25 year old male and a 21 year old female resident to the hospital," said officials.

Detectives closed the area off during the night to canvass but the street has since been reopened.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.