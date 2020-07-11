new haven

New Haven Police Investigating Second Shooting on Quinnipiac Avenue in Two Nights

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police in New Haven are investigating the second shooting on Quinnipiac Avenue within two nights.

Officers and firefights responded to a report of shots fired at a townhouse complex at 1361 Quinnipiac Avenue where they found a 45-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound graze to her head, police said.

The woman was sitting on her front porch with a gunman in the street fired multiple times at the complex, according to police.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police are investigating if there is any connection to a shooting on Thursday near 1363 Quinnipiac Avenue when a 20-year-old person was shot in the ankle, police said.

