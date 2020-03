New Haven police are investigating after a shooting in the city Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Whalley Avenue and Hobart Street following 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation, Capt. Anthony Duff said.

Duff said a male gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle a short time later at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Police said callers to the tip line can remain anonymous.