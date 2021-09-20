New Haven Police Investigating Three Weekend Shootings

New Haven police are investigating three shootings from over the weekend that sent three victims to the hospital for treatment, the department said Monday.

In the first incident on Friday, police said they received 911 calls at 10:38 p.m. about shots fire on Sherman Avenue between Whalley Avenue and Percival Street. Officers who arrived on the scene found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to police.

In the second incident early Saturday morning, police responded to 911 calls about a person shot on Hazel Street, police said. According to police, the calls came about 3:03 a.m. regarding a location between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street. In this case, a 43-year-old man was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said, where he is in stable condition.

In the third incident on Sunday evening, police responded to a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls about a person shot on Davenport Avenue around 9:08 p.m., police said. Officers found a 27-year-old New Haven man with gunshot wounds. According to police, he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition for life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304 or anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637 (CRIMES).