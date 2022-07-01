New Haven Police Issue Warning About Scam Phone Calls

New Haven police issued a warning Friday about a scam involving calls from someone posing as a New Haven police officer.

Someone is calling residents and telling them they have missed a court date or jury duty and that the resident will have to pay a fine, according to police.

Police say they do not call residents if they miss a court date or jury duty and they never call asking for money.

If anyone gets one of the calls, police ask them to do the following:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.