New Haven Police Look for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

New Haven Police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that ran away from home on Saturday.

Officials said Joshua Batista was last seen leaving the corner house on Valley Street and Strong Street on foot.

He was last seen wearing a blue Gateway Community College t-shirt with a gray long sleeve shirt underneath, dark gray sweatpants or blue jeans and white sneakers, according to authorities.

Batista is 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds, police said.

The city of New Haven and the town of Woodbridge are actively looking for him.

Anyone with information as to Batista's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 866-888-8477 or by texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.