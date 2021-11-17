New Haven Police Looking for Driver in Hit-and-Run That Killed 79-Year-Old Bicyclist

A 79-year bicyclist who was hit in New Haven earlier this month has died and police have released surveillance video and photos of the vehicle that hit him in an attempt to find the driver.

The victim, Stephen Rediker, 79, of New Haven, was riding a bicycle on College Street, between Grove and Wall streets, when he was struck around 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, in critical condition, and police said he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

New Haven police have been investigating and said they identified surveillance footage from the crash.

They are looking for a black 1997 to 2004 Ford F-150, single cab, two-door vehicle with a six-and-a-half foot bed, a black bed cap and tinted windows.

Police said the truck has black aftermarket wheels, large tires, four amber-colored lights in the grill and a single-step running board.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are urged to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).