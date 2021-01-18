New Haven Police Looking for Information on Deadly Saturday Crash

New Haven police are investigating after a driver died Saturday when his car crashed into a concrete barrier near the Temple Street Garage.

The crash happened Saturday around 11:10 p.m.

Police have identified the victim as Tamango L. Housley of Hamden.

Police said Housley, 24, was driving a black Honda Accord southbound on the I-91 exit one off-ramp approaching North Frontage Road and Church Street that night. Housley drove through the Church Street intersection parallel to an unidentified vehicle on his left, according to police, who are looking to speak with that other driver.

Police said Housley lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a concrete barrier on the should of the road.

Housley was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 203-946-6316.