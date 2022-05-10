new haven police

New Haven Police, Mayor to Give Update on Personnel Issues

NBC CT

The New Haven Police chief is expected to provide an update on ongoing personnel issues within the department.

Police Chief Renee Dominguez is hosting a press conference this afternoon to make an announcement.

The press conference is expected to take place on the front steps of the police department at 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Justin Elicker is also providing an update on the city's police department following the police press conference. This is expected to take place at about 5:30 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a recent Face the Facts special, New Haven reporter Kyle Jones broke down the the power struggle in the city's police department.

Face the Facts: Controversy Surrounding Interim New Haven Police Chief
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

new haven policenew havenNew Haven Police Departmentrenee dominguezpower struggle
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us