New Haven Police, Mayor to Give Update on Personnel Issues

The New Haven Police chief is expected to provide an update on ongoing personnel issues within the department.
Police Chief Renee Dominguez is hosting a press conference this afternoon to make an announcement.
The press conference is expected to take place on the front steps of the police department at 4:30 p.m.
Mayor Justin Elicker is also providing an update on the city's police department following the police press conference. This is expected to take place at about 5:30 p.m.
In a recent Face the Facts special, New Haven reporter Kyle Jones broke down the the power struggle in the city's police department.
