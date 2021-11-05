New Haven Police Officer Arrested, Placed on Leave Amid Investigation

The New Haven Police Department said an officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave because of an investigation into alleged criminal actions.

Officials said Officer Marlena Ofiara turned herself in to police on Friday after police secured an arrest warrant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said that on Oct. 24, members of the Internal Affairs Division were made aware of possible off-duty criminal actions committed by Ofiara that happened in the town of Wallingford. Authorities later determined that probable cause existed to secure a domestic violence warrant.

She was placed on administrative leave by Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez after turning herself in.

Ofiara has been a member of the New Haven Police Department since September of 2018 and is currently assigned to the patrol division, officials said.

She faces charges including family violence offenses of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Court officials ordered a promise to appear in court.

An investigation is underway.