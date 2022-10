The New Haven Police Department is mourning the death of one of their officers who died over the weekend.

Officials said Officer Michael Hinton died on Sunday after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.

Officer Hinton was an 8-year veteran of the police department.

"Officer Hinton inspired us all with his unwavering positive spirit and selfless dedication to his work and family," New Haven Police Department posted on Facebook.

He leaves behind a wife and two kids.