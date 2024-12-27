New Haven police officer found at fault for crash on Christmas Day

A New Haven police officer was found to be at fault for a car crash that happened on Christmas Day.

The police department said an officer was involved in a crash in the area of Blatchley Avenue and Woolsey Street around 7 p.m.

The officer was working at the time of the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The second driver wasn't hurt, according to police.

Authorities said the officer was found at fault for the crash, which remains under investigation.