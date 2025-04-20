New Haven

New Haven police officer injured after cruiser is hit by driver who fled

A New Haven police officer was injured after their cruiser was hit by a driver who fled early Sunday morning.

According to police, an officer was traveling east on George Street near Church Street around 3 a.m. As the officer proceeded through the intersection with a green light, investigators said the officer was hit by a white BMW.

The officer was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Both of the occupants inside of the BMW reportedly fled after the crash, but the passenger returned shortly after and was cooperative.

Authorities said the BMW was not reported stolen and is registered, but officers have not yet been able to get into contact with the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

New Haven
