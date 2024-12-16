New Haven police officer injured during crash involving cruiser

A New Haven police officer was injured during a crash involving a police cruiser over the weekend.
The police department said an officer was responding to a domestic dispute on Sunday when they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Whalley and Sherman avenues.
Both the officer and driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been released, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.