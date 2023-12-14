New Haven police officer justified in firing at suspect: inspector general

A New Haven police officer was justified in firing his weapon at a suspect who had opened fire on him in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2022, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector general released on Thursday.

Officer Chad Curry responded to a crash in the area of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When he arrived, he saw a car had struck a utility pole and saw a man in an orange sweatshirt going in and out of the damaged car, according to the report.

As Officer Curry arrived in his cruiser, the man began running from the scene, the report stated.

In his cruiser, Curry followed the man, later identified as 36-year-old Jose Claudio down Chapel Street. As they reached the intersection of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue, Claudio turned towards the cruiser and fired multiple shots through the windshield, according to the inspector general.

Officer Curry got out of his cruiser and returned fire. Claudio ran across the intersection and hid behind a van while continuing to fire at the officer, according to the report.

Realizing he was exposed and injured, Officer Curry retreated to his cruiser for cover. He was shot twice, once in the ear and once in the shoulder, according to the inspector general's report.

Claudio ran from the scene but was taken into custody in Hartford later in the day.

Based on the fact that Officer Curry was in danger of being killed, the inspector general determined his use of force was justified.