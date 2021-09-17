New Haven Police Officer Killed in Las Vegas Crash

A New Haven police officer was killed in a car crash Friday morning in Las Vegas, the New Haven Police Department announced.

The department identified the officer as Joshua Castellano. Castellano is a seven-year veteran of the force and a member of the department's shooting task force.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"At this time, we ask for support as our entire department is in shock and grieving," the police department said in a press release.

Castellano was the passenger in a car with several other New Haven officers, including one who was believed to be driving the car, police said.

The Las Vegas Police Department is investigating the crash.