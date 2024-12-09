New Haven police search for suspects who robbed victim at gunpoint during AirPod sale

New Haven police are looking for two people who robbed a man at gunpoint when he met them to sell them his Apple AirPods, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Harper Avenue and South Genesee Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and learned that the victim posted the sale on OfferUp, police said.

The victim told police that the buyer contacted him and said to meet behind the building, then two people approached him and one pointed a gun at him and demanded the AirPods, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Police urge anyone who is planning on selling or buying something from a stranger to meet in a public, well-lit location such as the lobby of the New Haven Police Department.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).