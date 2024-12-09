New Haven

New Haven police search for suspects who robbed victim at gunpoint during AirPod sale

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

New Haven police are looking for two people who robbed a man at gunpoint when he met them to sell them his Apple AirPods, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Harper Avenue and South Genesee Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and learned that the victim posted the sale on OfferUp, police said.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The victim told police that the buyer contacted him and said to meet behind the building, then two people approached him and one pointed a gun at him and demanded the AirPods, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police urge anyone who is planning on selling or buying something from a stranger to meet in a public, well-lit location such as the lobby of the New Haven Police Department.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us