New Haven Police Seeking Person Who Could Have Information About 2020 Murder

Police have released a photo of a person who they said might have information as they continue to investigate the death of a man who was shot at a drive-through at Wendy’s in New Haven in March 2020 and they are asking for help to identify the person.

The victim, Nathaniel Henry, of New Haven, was shot at the drive-through at 75 Whalley Ave. on March 23, 2020 and died two days later, police said.

Henry and another man were in a sport utility vehicle, stopped in the drive-through lane, when a gunman in the parking lot shot into the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled onto Whalley Avenue, toward Broadway, where the vehicle overturned, and the shooter ran toward Sperry Street, police said.

Henry and the passenger in the SUV were both taken to the hospital.

New Haven Police detectives found a picture from the area of a person who police said might have information about the incident and they are asking for the community’s help to identify the person.

Photo courtesy of New Haven Police

Detectives ask witnesses and anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477).  Tips can also be texted.  Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES).

