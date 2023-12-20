New Haven police sergeant arrested after months-long investigation

A New Haven police sergeant has been arrested on charges related to a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

The police department said Louis Decrescenzo on Monday. He has been on paid administrative leave since May 24 because of an internal affairs investigation.

In an arrest warrant, authorities said a woman in her 40s went to the police department to make complaints about Decrescenzo on May 24. About a month later, the New Haven State's Attorney's Office contacted state police to request an investigation.

The woman initially made a complaint because she was fearful of Decrescenzo and wanted him to get help with a drinking problem, the warrant states. She made it clear to officers that she didn't want him to get arrested or face disciplinary action with the department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The warrant states that the woman and Decrescenzo never lived together, but their relationship deteriorated over time and grew tumultuous. She said she was verbally abused by Decrescenzo, and substance abuse was a contributing factor in the downfall of their relationship.

The woman became frightened of his actions, and said he was verbally and emotionally abuse, as well as obsessive and controlling, according to the warrant. She went on to say that when he drinks alcohol, she feels as though he is going to "snap and kill [her]."

During an argument in February, the woman alleged that Descresenzo went into a closet and grabbed a gun. She filed a restraining order which was ultimately denied in June, she told police.

Authorities say Decrescenzo has been a member of the New Haven Police Department since 2009. He was assigned to the patrol division as a sergeant before being placed on leave.

He faces charges including two counts of second-degree breach of peace and two counts of threatening. Decrescenzo posted a $5,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.