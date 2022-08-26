new haven

New Haven Police Sergeant Fired After Internal Affairs Investigation

NBC Connecticut

New Haven police sergeant Shayna Kendall has been fired after an internal affairs investigation that found she violated numerous department policies, according to New Haven Police.

New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson had recommended terminating Kendall after the internal affairs investigation, according to police, then the Civilian Review Board reviewed the investigation and agreed with Jacobson’s recommendation.

On Tuesday night, it went in front of the Board of Police Commissioners and they voted to terminate Sergeant Kendall, New Haven police said. 

“It is unfortunate that these events took place and that I had to recommend the termination of a Sergeant from our department, but I am committed to the people of New Haven and to the procedural justice that I hope will build a better bond between our officers and the community,” Jacobson said in a statement.

