New Haven Police to Give Update on Recent Homicide Arrest

New Haven police are expected to give an update on Monday about a recent homicide arrest.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes will be joined by other members of the police department and Mayor Justin Elicker to give an update on recent events and an arrest in a homicide investigation.

On Friday, July 10, 2020, 36-year-old Ricky Newton, of New Haven, was fatally shot at a corner store on Rosette Street, police said.

Last week, officers announced an arrest in the homicide investigation. Authorities said Maryland State Police apprehended 44-year-old Rashad Hardy in Princess Anne, Maryland.

Hardy, of West Haven, was taken into custody while a search and seizure warrant was being served, police said.

New Haven police said they have an extraditable murder warrant for Hardy's arrest.

The update is set to begin at 3 p.m.