New Haven Police to Give Update on Shooting That Killed Yale Graduate Student

New Haven Police are set to give an update on Monday about a shooting that killed a Yale graduate student over the weekend.

Police and firefighters were called to Lawrence Street between Nicoll and Nash streets just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot.

Authorities said a 26-year-old man who most recently lived in West Haven was wounded by gunfire and later died.

Yale has identified the person who was shot and killed as Kevin Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment. Jiang was set to graduate next year, police added.

"I am deeply saddened that we lost Yale School of Environment student Kevin Jiang last night to gun violence. Kevin would have celebrated his 27th birthday next week," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in part in a statement.

"My office has been in close contact with members of Kevin’s family. I wish to convey to them and to all others who loved Kevin my sincere condolences. Kevin was an extraordinary young man," Yale President Peter Salovey added in part.

New Haven Police Department Major Crimes detectives are investigating Jiang's death as a homicide, police said. Officers are actively working on apprehending the person or people responsible, the school added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Yale is encouraging anyone who needs support to reach out to Yale Mental Health and Counseling or the chaplain's office.

Jiang's death marks the sixth homicide in New Haven in 2021.

Police plan to give an update about the shooting investigation on Monday at 11 a.m. You can watch the update live in this article when it begins.