New Haven Police Vehicle Involved in Crash

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It all unfolded Friday night just after 8 in the area of Garden Street and involved a New Haven Police vehicle.

Authorities said the two injured individuals suffered minor injuries and it is unclear if either one worked for the New Haven Police Department.

Officials haven't stated how many vehicles in total were involved in the collision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.