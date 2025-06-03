City of New Haven kicks off Pride Month with flag raising

The City of New Haven kicked off Pride Month with a flag raising ceremony on Tuesday.

The event was held in coordination with the New Haven Pride Center.

"Pride month is also about joy and solidarity, remaining strong, working together with many community partners. This is the time to be proud of who we are, our differences on all levels, doing this with strength and a strong sense of community,” Lou Perno, interim executive director of New Haven Pride Center, said.

At the event, Mayor Justin Elicker spoke about the city’s commitment to welcoming and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“New Haven welcomes everyone, no matter what your economic situation is, what your immigration status is, no matter who you love, you are welcomed in our city and we are proud of them," Elicker said.

Elicker reiterated that as the federal government plans to cut millions of dollars in LGBTQ funding, it's more important now than ever to stand up for one another.

“We’re not going to hide, we’re not going to purge the language, we’re not going to shy away because there’s some folks in Washington who are trying to divide us, we are going to stand up proudly," Elicker said.

At the event, Elicker announced the City of New Haven was given a score of 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Equality Index.

The event also celebrated the 10th anniversary since the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed marriage equality nationwide.

"I really hope we see this milestone and celebration as fuel, fuel to think about the work that lies ahead to support our LGBTQ plus community,” New Haven Alder Caroline Tanbee-Smith said.

The City of New Haven boasts of a variety of LGBTQ+ resources including the resource toolkit that was published in January.

Laura Boccadoro, the communications director at New Haven Pride Center, said the resource toolkit has been a game changer for people who come in seeking services.

"With the tool kit, it's an incredible resource that we can just hand someone and say here's everything you need to know," Boccadoro said.

She said oftentimes, LGBTQ + people struggle with finding legal aid and housing options where they feel safe.

Boccadoro added they have been extending their partnerships to offer more.

"We've collaborated now more with a bunch of different organizations, community members, bringing in a bunch of wellness events for folks, legislative 101 events so folks are aware of what's going on," she said.

One of the organizations New Haven Pride Center works with is A Place to Nourish Health, an HIV prevention center.

"We do provide a free five panel test to the community, what we do as far as our collabs is we make a safe space especially at the New Haven Pride Center," Boccadoro said.

Gio Cabanas, safe space assistant at A Place To Nourish added that while a lot of great work is being done to help the LGBTQ + community, there needs to be more education as a whole.

"The correct vocabulary that we need to utilize in those conversations, it's just education overall, there's too much ignorance right now of not understanding or moving from a place of fear when in this time we need to move from a place of love,” Cabanas said.

On June 12, New Haven Pride Center will partner with the Town Green District to host an LGBTQ+ vendor event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Chapel Street.

APNH has catered to the New Haven community for over 40 years. They will host New Haven Black Pride on June 14 at their New Haven location.