New Haven Pride returns for the 28th time

By Sydney Boyo

On Saturday, New Haven Pride will take over Orange and Crown Streets to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

“New Haven is a very welcoming city,” said New Haven Pride Center executive director Juancarlos Soto. “We are sort of a beacon to the world on what it means to be accepting, what it means to be championing and celebrating your community.”

The block party will feature live performances and include approximately 100 vendors offer a range of food, arts and services.

“We have some incredible artists that are going to be here with their small businesses,” said Soto. “I’m excited to spend all of the money that I have.”

This is the 28th annual celebration of pride in the city of New Haven and its being hosted by the New Haven Pride Center. The event will end at 6 p.m. and organizers say its open to everyone.

“It’s important for us as organizers, as a city to continue to celebrate LGBTQ people,” he said.

