New Haven proposes local law that fines drivers for illegally passing school buses

New Haven is the next Connecticut municipality looking to install cameras on their school buses -- hoping to catch people who run the bus stop signs.

This comes less than a year after the state legislature gave individual cities and towns the go-ahead to set up these initiatives in their communities.

City leaders say they believe drivers are illegally passing school buses two to three times a day and are looking to put a stop to it.

"I want to make sure everyone gets home safely,” said Richard Johnson, a bus driver with New Haven Public Schools.

Safety is Johnson’s job but says drivers who illegally blow by the bus stop signs make it difficult. He says he's witnessed 15 drivers illegally pass his bus in the past month alone.

"It's anxiety all the way around,” said Johnson, describing what its like to see a car illegally pass his bus while kids are near.

The City of New Haven is proposing a law that would install two cameras on either side of the bus. If drivers are caught illegally passing the bus, the footage will be reviewed, and drivers would get fined $250 for doing so. They'd have 30 days to issue an appeal.

"I think we all know the safety of our children has to be our number one priority,” said Madeline Negron, the Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools.

"What we understand is around 90% people who receive one of these fines don't violate again." That's our goal - so people who are doing this type activity don't violate again,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

City officials say New Haven traffic patterns are like Bridgeport’s, who saw 10,000 violations in a six-month period.

New Haven’s proposal would supply cameras to all 330 buses, funded through the general fund. They say ticket revenue would then be used to pay for the program itself or other safety measures.

Drivers we spoke with tell us they're on board if it means keeping kids safer.

"The lives of the kids are at stake. Nobody has a right to put their lives in danger,” said Carlos Rivera, of New Haven.

“People should have more respect for the law, more respect for children,” said JoAnn Rollins, of West Haven.

The proposal is being submitted to the Board of Alders Monday night, with no action to be taken yet.