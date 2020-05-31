new haven

New Haven Protesters Blocking Traffic on Route 34: Police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Haven Police said that as of 6 p.m., protesters have returned to Route 34 and are now blocking traffic.

About 300 protesters also remain at the New Haven Police Headquarters, where police are positioned in front of the main entrance.

Officers formed a crowd control line after several protesters tried to forcibly enter the building, according to police.

Multiple rallies across Connecticut are pushing for change and are calling for justice following the death of George Floyd and protesters have closed down several highways throughout the state on Sunday.

This afternoon around 1:15 p.m., New Haven Police said they responded to protesters blocking motor vehicle traffic at the merge of I-95, I-91 and the Oak Street Connector. Police said highway traffic was blocked until about 2:45 p.m.

Several hundred protesters then gathered and remain in the street and on the steps of New Haven Police Headquarters at 1 Union Avenue.

Officers are on scene and detouring all car traffic in the area of the police station.  Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The rallies and protests come less than a week after the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota.

A video that showed Floyd, 46, begging for air as a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

This article tagged under:

new havenGeorge Floydprotestersroute 34
