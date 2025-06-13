New Haven Public Library evacuated due to reported bomb threat

The New Haven Public Library was evacuated and several roads in the area were closed as police conducted an investigation into a reported bomb threat Friday evening.

The police department said they received an anonymous report of a bomb threat at the main campus of the public library.

The library was evacuated as a precaution, according to police, and the scene has since cleared.

Temple, Wall, College and Elm streets were closed but have since reopened.

New Haven police said nothing suspicious was found.

No additional information was immediately available.