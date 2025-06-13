New Haven

New Haven Public Library evacuated due to reported bomb threat

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The New Haven Public Library was evacuated and several roads in the area were closed as police conducted an investigation into a reported bomb threat Friday evening.

The police department said they received an anonymous report of a bomb threat at the main campus of the public library.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The library was evacuated as a precaution, according to police, and the scene has since cleared.

Temple, Wall, College and Elm streets were closed but have since reopened.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

New Haven police said nothing suspicious was found.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us