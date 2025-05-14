New Haven Public Schools announces plans to cut teaching positions

New Haven Public Schools announced plans Wednesday to cut teaching positions for the next school year.

The district informed staff at 12 schools they intend to eliminate positions to adjust for a budget shortfall, according to a spokesperson.

The school district is facing a budget deficit of more than $23 million, according to school superintendent Dr. Madeline Negron.

School officials did not say how many teaching positions would be eliminated, but said some of the positions are or will be vacant next year. School staff who learn their position has been eliminated will have the option to transfer to positions that will be vacant, depending on their qualifications and the number of vacancies, the spokesperson said.

Last month, Negron said a worst-case scenario could see about 129 layoffs and nearly 50 vacant positions being eliminated.