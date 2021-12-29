New Haven Public Schools Expected to Open as Scheduled on Monday

Mayor Justin Elicker says New Haven Public Schools are expected to open as scheduled on Monday despite rumors going around about the schools being closed.

According to Elicker, the city has every intention of opening up schools on Monday and is fully anticipating some challenges due to COVID-19 cases skyrocketing.

New Haven's health director said they are in a community spread situation and are assuming one in four people will test positive for COVID-19.

The latest data from the state on Tuesday shows Connecticut's daily positivity rate is nearly 15 percent. Last week, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate hovered just below 10%.

Elicker said the city's approach is going to be addressing COVID cases on a case by case or class by class basis.

Parents are encouraged to be prepared that their student may need to be remote if there are enough outbreaks in one class.

At this time, the city does not anticipate any system wide shutting down of schools to go remote.