New Haven Public Schools seek to fill $12 million budget shortfall

New Haven is one of many school districts across Connecticut struggling with their budget as COVID relief funding ends. The New Haven Board of Education talked about the bottom-line Monday night. They need to slash just under $12 million.

The superintendent says everything is on the table - from fewer bus routes, to larger class sizes, and even layoffs. The Board of Education has until the start of the next fiscal year to finalize a new budget that works, and that begins on July 1.

“We're not paying qualified people to work so that's going to be the mess we're going to going to have come September!” one educator said during public comment.

Parents and educators spoke out during the public participation portion of the meeting, sharing their concerns about the $12 million shortfall.

“Our needs come with a paywall,” another teacher said. “If we don't get the money to meet these needs, we are going to continue to have underserved children.”

The tough reality is due to three years of federal education-related COVID rescue money, called ESSER funds, coming to an end.

“This is not good for learning,” Dr. Madeline Negron, New Haven Public Schools Superintendent, said. “There's so much support that our students need, not only academically, but also socially and emotionally. And we find ourselves here just continuing to trim away.”

In a budget presented to the Board Monday, Dr., Negron proposed dialing back operations and contract services, consolidating transportation, maximizing grants, and as a last report, cutting 61 jobs.

Still, the proposal falls $4 million short.

“If I can't find that $4.1 [million], layoffs are going to have to come,” Dr. Negron said.

Some board members say there needs to be more clarity, and equity from the state when it comes to funding education.

The New Haven Federation of Teachers President said the union will push state lawmakers to rethink funding education in the next legislative session.

“We live in a state where there are two Connecticuts,” Leslie Blatteau said. “There are some schools and some school districts that are able to fully fund and offer students a wide range of incredible opportunities. And then there are other districts, like New Haven, where we have to continue to cut year after year.”

In her first budget proposal, the superintendent requested the money to cover the expiring funds and was grated an extra $5 million by the city.

The board will likely take a vote on the final budget proposal at their next meeting in two weeks.