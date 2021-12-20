New Haven Public Works Employee Struck by Vehicle

A New Haven Public Works employee was taken to the hospital on Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Officers were called to Ella T. Grasso Boulevard around 6 a.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they said they found a Public Works employee laying in the road.

The Public Works employee was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the 56-year-old Hamden man was struck by a gray Audi. The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The collision remains under investigation.