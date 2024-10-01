New Haven reaches tentative contract agreement with police union

New Haven has reached a tenative contract agreement with the police union, according to Mayor Justin Elicker and the union president.

The new six-year contract would take effect retroactively to cover the time period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2028.

Some of the highlights of the tenative contract include:

A 25% pay raise over six years, applied retroactively

A new $70,000 starting salary for new recruits, increasing each year until it reaches $77,175 for fiscal year 2026-2027

New work schedules to improve work-life balance for officers

A deferred retirement option for senior officers

Healthcare plan updates

“Every day our police officers do an outstanding job under very challenging circumstances and put their lives on the line to keep our residents and streets safe. This contract will provide our officers with a well-deserved raise, help retain existing officers, help attract and recruit new officers, and strengthen the police department’s ability to keep our communities safe,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in a news release.

The contract must be ratified by the union membership. If that happens, the mayor will submit the contract to the full Board of Alders for approval.