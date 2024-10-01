New Haven

New Haven reaches tentative contract agreement with police union

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

New Haven has reached a tenative contract agreement with the police union, according to Mayor Justin Elicker and the union president.

The new six-year contract would take effect retroactively to cover the time period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2028.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Some of the highlights of the tenative contract include:

  • A 25% pay raise over six years, applied retroactively
  • A new $70,000 starting salary for new recruits, increasing each year until it reaches $77,175 for fiscal year 2026-2027
  • New work schedules to improve work-life balance for officers
  • A deferred retirement option for senior officers
  • Healthcare plan updates
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Every day our police officers do an outstanding job under very challenging circumstances and put their lives on the line to keep our residents and streets safe. This contract will provide our officers with a well-deserved raise, help retain existing officers, help attract and recruit new officers, and strengthen the police department’s ability to keep our communities safe,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in a news release.

The contract must be ratified by the union membership. If that happens, the mayor will submit the contract to the full Board of Alders for approval.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us