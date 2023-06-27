New Haven residents form second union in the city to fight bad living conditions

Tenants of an apartment building on Chapel Street in New Haven filed union paperwork with the city’s Fair Rent Commission, giving them more coverage as a protected class as they fight for better living conditions.

“A lot of our fire detectors don’t work, our fire escapes don’t go all the way down to the ground and there’s only one way in and out of the building,” said Amanda Watts, describing the apartment building on Chapel Street.

The outside has deteriorating wood and inside, claims of faulty electrical wiring, inconsistent heat and one tenant shared photos of ever-present rodents.

“A lot of mice. Just killing them constantly, constantly,” said Annie Hardy. “And nobody wants to live like that.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hardy described a daily routine of bleaching and disinfecting surfaces in her kitchen before she can make breakfast for her daughter. Equally as frustrating, she says, is the silence from Ocean Management.

“Recently I had contacted her about the rodent problem and sent her pictures and she has not responded,” Hardy said.

Watts and Hardy were among the residents meeting with Wildaliz Bermúdez of the New Haven Fair Rent Commission to officially become recognized as a tenant union.

The unions help enforce state laws that protect renters against retaliation if they go to Fair Rent Commissions or pursue other actions as it relates to their leases.

“They can’t be retaliated against by receiving either sexual or verbal harassment. They can’t be retaliated against after filing a fair rent complaint because now the landlord wants to file a notice to quit and begin the eviction process,” Bermúdez said.

“We plan on using every tool at our disposal, legal action, and working with the Connecticut Tenants’ Union to figure out what that looks like,” Watts said.

The group follows renters in apartments at 311 Blake St., who filed last year. The apartments are also managed by Ocean Management.

Luke Melonakos-Harrison of the CT Tenants’ Union explains how the renters in that building stood up to a 30% rent increase.

“Individual tenants are not going to negotiate with Ocean over these egregious rent increases, we’re going to negotiate as a tenant union. That’s what the tenant union is here to do,” he said.

CT Tenants’ Union formed in 2021 and has helped unions form around the state. Residents of the Seramonte Apartments in Hamden created a union earlier this year after large rent increases.

“Since 2021, we’ve tracked an average of 20% plus rent increases across the entire state," Melonakos-Harrison said.

He says the situations renters face are becoming dire.

“The legal recourses that are available to us are not enough, and we are not going to allow ourselves to become homeless, so we’re forming tenants’ unions to fight back and assert our right to safe and dignified housing," he said.

The union members at the Chapel Street apartment building are hopeful that all of the residents will be supportive of the union fighting for change.

“A lot of them just want to stay in the background, but I think being able to speak for them so that they can live in good conditions… because it’s not acceptable,” Hardy said.