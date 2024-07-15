New Haven residents react to multiple weekend shootings, Mayor Elicker addresses youth and violence 

New Haven police are continuing to investigate three separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

Police said the first shooting happened on Friday in the area of State Street and Ferry Street and resulted in an 18-year-old receiving several gunshot wounds.

The second shooting also happened on Friday at Ivy Street and Shelton Avenue.

While responding to the second shooting, police found two women, ages 24 and 25, with gunshot wounds along with two men in their early 30s.

The third shooting occurred on Sunday in the area of Level Street and Lodge Street, where police said a 20-year-old male and 22-year-old female were injured.

A resident of New Haven expressed concern regarding the multiple shootings.

“America is becoming more and more volatile in how they respond to certain situations,” Kylen Kern said.

Another resident shared his disbelief on the ages of the people involved in the shootings.

“They’re too young for this stuff, nobody should be doing that regardless, but these are young kids, carrying guns, shooting at each other, it's crazy this day in age what goes on,” Paul Paolella said.

The Mayor of the City of New Haven, Justin Elicker, said the multiple shootings are a deep concern especially given the ages involved.

“When you look at overall shots fired plus the number of people that were shot and homicides, our numbers are dramatically down from last year. All that being said, we have an incident like this and it's pretty disconcerting.”

Mayor Elicker added the state is working to address the conversation of disconnected youth by looking at the types of resources and strategies that can be used.

“Young people, I think, are oftentimes most vulnerable because many young people in our community don’t necessarily have the support at home so we need to do more in our schools and after school to make sure that we keep them on the right track.”

Additional officers have been added to the affected areas and no arrests have been as of yet, according to the New Haven Police Department.