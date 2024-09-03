New Haven restaurant has liquor license suspended after recent shooting

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has suspended a New Haven restaurant's liquor license after a shooting that happened over the weekend.

A fight happened inside of NOA by September in Bangkok, a Thai restaurant, in New Haven early Saturday morning, leading to a shooting. Two women were hurt, according to police.

The DCP Liquor Control Division was contacted by the New Haven Police Department after the incident, which happened at the restaurant on Crown Street.

A stabbing also happened at the restaurant on Nov. 11, 2023, officials said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A complaint was filed against NOA in December of 2023 regarding alcohol shots being poured directly into the mouths of customers. Then in Jan. 2024, the DCP found a minor inside the bar during an unannounced inspection.

New Haven Police Lt. Brendan Borer said the establishment "poses an immediate danger to its customers, the commercial businesses that it adjoins, pedestrians and vehicular traffic."

“It is lucky that nobody was killed as a result of the gunshots fired at NOA by September in Bangkok over the weekend,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “It is clear from this incident and others that NOA is operated in a way that threatens public health and safety for patrons and neighboring businesses in downtown New Haven."

The restaurant can't serve alcohol until further notice.